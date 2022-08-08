Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $34.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.50% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Evercore ISI set a $31.00 target price on Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.40.
Americold Realty Trust Stock Down 4.4 %
Americold Realty Trust stock opened at $31.05 on Monday. Americold Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $23.96 and a twelve month high of $37.78. The stock has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -517.50, a P/E/G ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Americold Realty Trust
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Americold Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,910,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in Americold Realty Trust by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 40,846,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,803,000 after acquiring an additional 4,932,945 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $128,703,000. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC raised its position in Americold Realty Trust by 80.6% during the 1st quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 5,658,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Darlington Partners Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $77,475,000.
Americold Realty Trust Company Profile
Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Americold Realty Trust (COLD)
- Electric Vehicles Can Drive Alcoa Stock Higher
- Can Airbnb Still Thrive in a Recession?
- What to Expect from the Markets in a Recession
- ConocoPhillips Shares Advance On Strong Q2 Revenue
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/1 – 8/5
Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.