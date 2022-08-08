Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $34.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.50% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Evercore ISI set a $31.00 target price on Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.40.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

Americold Realty Trust Stock Down 4.4 %

Americold Realty Trust stock opened at $31.05 on Monday. Americold Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $23.96 and a twelve month high of $37.78. The stock has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -517.50, a P/E/G ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Americold Realty Trust

Americold Realty Trust ( NYSE:COLD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.21). Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The firm had revenue of $729.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Americold Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,910,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in Americold Realty Trust by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 40,846,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,803,000 after acquiring an additional 4,932,945 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $128,703,000. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC raised its position in Americold Realty Trust by 80.6% during the 1st quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 5,658,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Darlington Partners Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $77,475,000.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.