Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.21), Fidelity Earnings reports. Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 0.40%. The firm had revenue of $729.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Americold Realty Trust updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.00-$1.10 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $1.00 to $1.10 EPS.
Americold Realty Trust Price Performance
NYSE COLD traded down $1.44 on Friday, hitting $31.05. The stock had a trading volume of 3,729,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,276,609. Americold Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $23.96 and a 52-week high of $37.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -517.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.36 and a 200-day moving average of $28.37.
Americold Realty Trust Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -1,466.67%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Americold Realty Trust
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
COLD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays upped their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Bank of America raised Americold Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI set a $31.00 price target on Americold Realty Trust in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.40.
About Americold Realty Trust
Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Americold Realty Trust (COLD)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/1 – 8/5
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.