Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Reaches New 52-Week High at $12.69

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.69 and last traded at $12.18, with a volume of 481821 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

Amicus Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.01.

Insider Activity

Amicus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FOLD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 87.50% and a negative return on equity of 102.55%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 11,346 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $90,768.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 932,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,462,456. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 11,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $90,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 932,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,462,456. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 10,468 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $83,848.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 922,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,387,935.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,779 shares of company stock worth $1,237,966 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amicus Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FOLD. Redmile Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 22,716,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916,783 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,934,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $113,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432,498 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,000,841 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,209,000 after buying an additional 936,234 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $8,185,000. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. purchased a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $9,009,000.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.