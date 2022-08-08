Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday.
Amneal Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 8.1 %
AMRX stock opened at $3.18 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.90 and a 12 month high of $5.99. The company has a market capitalization of $963.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.18.
About Amneal Pharmaceuticals
