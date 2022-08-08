Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 8.1 %

AMRX stock opened at $3.18 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.90 and a 12 month high of $5.99. The company has a market capitalization of $963.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.18.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

