Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $559.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.44 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 61.08% and a net margin of 0.68%. Amneal Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Amneal Pharmaceuticals updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.65-$0.70 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $0.65-0.70 EPS.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,792,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,602. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $963.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.33, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.24. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.90 and a 1-year high of $5.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays lowered their target price on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

Institutional Trading of Amneal Pharmaceuticals

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,830,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,504,000 after buying an additional 1,255,477 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,082,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,535,000 after purchasing an additional 91,072 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,639,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,836,000 after acquiring an additional 124,301 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,180,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,924,000 after acquiring an additional 19,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 566,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after acquiring an additional 6,097 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.54% of the company’s stock.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

