Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $559.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.44 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 61.08% and a net margin of 0.68%. Amneal Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Amneal Pharmaceuticals updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.65-$0.70 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $0.65-0.70 EPS.
Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,792,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,602. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $963.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.33, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.24. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.90 and a 1-year high of $5.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.84.
Separately, Barclays lowered their target price on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th.
Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.
