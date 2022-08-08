Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19, Briefing.com reports. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 61.08% and a net margin of 0.68%. The company had revenue of $559.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Amneal Pharmaceuticals updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.65-$0.70 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $0.65-0.70 EPS.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 8.1 %

AMRX stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.18. 1,792,102 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 683,602. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.90 and a 52-week high of $5.99. The company has a market cap of $963.30 million, a P/E ratio of 35.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.32 and its 200-day moving average is $3.84.

Get Amneal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 23,158.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 55,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 55,581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Separately, Barclays cut their price objective on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

(Get Rating)

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.