Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Citigroup from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on AMPL. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Amplitude from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Amplitude from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Amplitude in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Amplitude from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $30.88.

NASDAQ AMPL opened at $18.28 on Thursday. Amplitude has a 12 month low of $13.42 and a 12 month high of $87.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion and a PE ratio of -11.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.33.

Amplitude ( NASDAQ:AMPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.04. Amplitude had a negative net margin of 51.07% and a negative return on equity of 24.01%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amplitude will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Amplitude in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,301,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Amplitude in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,601,000. Austin Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Amplitude in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,388,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amplitude in the fourth quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Amplitude in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,204,000. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital optimization system to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude analytics for insights of customer behavior; Amplitude Recommend, a no-code personalization solution that helps to increase customer engagement by adapting digital products and campaigns to every user based on behavior; Amplitude Experiment, an integrated solution that enables teams to determine and deliver the product experiences for their customers through A/B tests and controlled feature releases; Amplitude Behavioral Graph, a proprietary database for deep, real-time interactive behavioral analysis, and behavior-driven personalization – instantly joining, analyzing, and correlating any customer actions to outcomes, such as engagement, growth, and loyalty; and data management, a real-time data layer for planning, integrating, and managing data sources to create a foundation with identity resolution, enterprise-level security, and privacy solutions.

