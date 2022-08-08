Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPLGet Rating) had its price target increased by Citigroup from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on AMPL. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Amplitude from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Amplitude from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Amplitude in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Amplitude from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $30.88.

Amplitude Price Performance

NASDAQ AMPL opened at $18.28 on Thursday. Amplitude has a 12 month low of $13.42 and a 12 month high of $87.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion and a PE ratio of -11.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.33.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPLGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.04. Amplitude had a negative net margin of 51.07% and a negative return on equity of 24.01%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amplitude will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Amplitude

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Amplitude in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,301,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Amplitude in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,601,000. Austin Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Amplitude in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,388,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amplitude in the fourth quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Amplitude in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,204,000. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amplitude Company Profile

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital optimization system to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude analytics for insights of customer behavior; Amplitude Recommend, a no-code personalization solution that helps to increase customer engagement by adapting digital products and campaigns to every user based on behavior; Amplitude Experiment, an integrated solution that enables teams to determine and deliver the product experiences for their customers through A/B tests and controlled feature releases; Amplitude Behavioral Graph, a proprietary database for deep, real-time interactive behavioral analysis, and behavior-driven personalization – instantly joining, analyzing, and correlating any customer actions to outcomes, such as engagement, growth, and loyalty; and data management, a real-time data layer for planning, integrating, and managing data sources to create a foundation with identity resolution, enterprise-level security, and privacy solutions.

