Analysts Set Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) PT at $10.93

Shares of Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.93.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on GENI shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on Genius Sports from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Genius Sports from $9.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genius Sports
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Genius Sports during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Genius Sports by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 8,145 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Genius Sports during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Genius Sports during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, BCK Capital Management LP increased its position in Genius Sports by 83.2% during the 4th quarter. BCK Capital Management LP now owns 56,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 25,782 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.13% of the company’s stock.
Genius Sports Stock Up 9.9 %
Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. Genius Sports had a negative return on equity of 40.24% and a negative net margin of 212.81%. The business had revenue of $85.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.68) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Genius Sports will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Genius Sports
Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.
