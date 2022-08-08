Analysts Set Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) PT at $10.93

Shares of Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.93.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GENI shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on Genius Sports from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Genius Sports from $9.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th.

Get Genius Sports alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genius Sports

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Genius Sports during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Genius Sports by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 8,145 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Genius Sports during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Genius Sports during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, BCK Capital Management LP increased its position in Genius Sports by 83.2% during the 4th quarter. BCK Capital Management LP now owns 56,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 25,782 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.13% of the company’s stock.

Genius Sports Stock Up 9.9 %

Shares of NYSE GENI opened at $3.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.97. Genius Sports has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $24.14.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. Genius Sports had a negative return on equity of 40.24% and a negative net margin of 212.81%. The business had revenue of $85.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.68) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Genius Sports will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Genius Sports

(Get Rating)

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Genius Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genius Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.