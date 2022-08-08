Analysts Set Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Price Target at $71.33

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.33.

Several equities analysts have commented on GGG shares. StockNews.com lowered Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered Graco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Graco from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th.

Graco Stock Performance

Shares of Graco stock opened at $67.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.61. Graco has a 12 month low of $56.48 and a 12 month high of $81.09.

Graco Announces Dividend

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $548.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.49 million. Graco had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 21.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Graco will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 18th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Graco’s payout ratio is 33.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Eric Etchart sold 6,000 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total value of $403,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,110,281.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Graco

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Graco by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Graco during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Graco by 105.8% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 139,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,699,000 after purchasing an additional 71,532 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of Graco during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,315,000. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Graco by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 195,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,649,000 after purchasing an additional 5,772 shares during the period. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Graco Company Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

