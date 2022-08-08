Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Holley (HLLY)

Holley (NYSE: HLLY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/1/2022 – Holley had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $14.00 to $10.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/29/2022 – Holley had its price target lowered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $16.00 to $13.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/29/2022 – Holley was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $14.00.

7/29/2022 – Holley was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $18.00.

6/28/2022 – Holley is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

6/22/2022 – Holley is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Holley Price Performance

Shares of HLLY traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,322,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,895. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 3.25. Holley Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.68 and a 12 month high of $14.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.51.

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $200.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.70 million. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Holley Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Holley

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Holley in the second quarter worth about $126,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Holley by 1,196.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 9,115 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Holley during the fourth quarter worth approximately $144,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Holley during the second quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Holley during the fourth quarter worth approximately $165,000. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Holley Inc designs, manufactures, and markets automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

