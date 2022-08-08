Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Holley (HLLY)

Holley (NYSE: HLLY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 8/1/2022 – Holley had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $14.00 to $10.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 7/29/2022 – Holley had its price target lowered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $16.00 to $13.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 7/29/2022 – Holley was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $14.00.
- 7/29/2022 – Holley was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $18.00.
- 6/28/2022 – Holley is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.
- 6/22/2022 – Holley is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.
Holley Price Performance
Shares of HLLY traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,322,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,895. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 3.25. Holley Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.68 and a 12 month high of $14.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.51.
Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $200.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.70 million. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Holley Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Holley
Holley Inc designs, manufactures, and markets automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Holley (HLLY)
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Two Appealing Biotech Stocks for Two Distinct investors
- Is Tyson Foods A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness?
- Is DoorDash Ready To Sprint Higher?
- Electric Vehicles Can Drive Alcoa Stock Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Holley Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holley Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.