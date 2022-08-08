Analyzing Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) and TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP)

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Rating) and TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ribbon Communications and TuSimple’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ribbon Communications $844.96 million 0.58 -$177.18 million ($1.72) -1.88 TuSimple $6.26 million 338.71 -$732.67 million ($2.06) -4.61

Ribbon Communications has higher revenue and earnings than TuSimple. TuSimple is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ribbon Communications, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Ribbon Communications has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TuSimple has a beta of 2.33, indicating that its share price is 133% more volatile than the S&P 500.

66.1% of Ribbon Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.9% of TuSimple shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Ribbon Communications shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 31.0% of TuSimple shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Ribbon Communications and TuSimple, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ribbon Communications 0 0 1 0 3.00 TuSimple 0 1 8 0 2.89

Ribbon Communications presently has a consensus target price of $6.75, suggesting a potential upside of 108.98%. TuSimple has a consensus target price of $27.10, suggesting a potential upside of 185.56%. Given TuSimple’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe TuSimple is more favorable than Ribbon Communications.

Profitability

This table compares Ribbon Communications and TuSimple’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ribbon Communications -31.21% -0.25% -0.10% TuSimple -5,193.63% -34.01% -32.28%

Summary

Ribbon Communications beats TuSimple on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ribbon Communications

Ribbon Communications Inc. provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products; and solutions and services for enabling voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications and unified communications and collaboration. It also offers session border controller and network transformation products. This segment serves private, public, or hybrid cloud infrastructures, as well as data centers, enterprise premises, and service provider networks. It also provides multiple solutions for VoIP, VoLTE, VoNR, and UC&C in network, on-premises, or via the telco cloud. The IP Optical Networks segment provides hardware and software solutions for IP networking, switching, routing, and optical transport to support and enable technologies, such as 5G, distributed cloud computing, and corresponding applications. It also offers multiple solutions, including 5G-native solutions for mobile-backhaul, metro and edge aggregation, core networking, data center interconnect, legacy NTR, and transport solutions for wholesale carriers. This segment serves utilities, government, defense, finance, transportation, and education and research industries, as well as service providers and enterprises. It also provides advanced analytics solutions and next generation products that provides cloud-native and streaming analytics platform for networks and subscribers. The company was formerly known as Sonus Networks, Inc. and changed its name to Ribbon Communications Inc. in November 2017. Ribbon Communications Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

About TuSimple

TuSimple Holdings Inc., an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology. Its AFN is an ecosystem that consists of L4 autonomous semi-trucks, high definition digital mapped routes, terminals, and TuSimple Connect, a cloud-based autonomous operations oversight system. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

