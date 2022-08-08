AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Price Target Cut to $17.50 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $19.00 to $17.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.49% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Investec upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.23.
AngloGold Ashanti Stock Performance
AngloGold Ashanti stock traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 540,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,146,284. AngloGold Ashanti has a 52 week low of $13.47 and a 52 week high of $26.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.31.
About AngloGold Ashanti
AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania. The company also explores for silver and sulphuric acid. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.
