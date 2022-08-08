Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Trading Down 3.3%

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) shares dropped 3.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $35.44 and last traded at $35.46. Approximately 89,780 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 8,577,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark boosted their price target on Antero Resources from $37.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Antero Resources from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Antero Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank began coverage on Antero Resources in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Antero Resources from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Antero Resources Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 3.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.56.

Insider Activity at Antero Resources

Antero Resources ( NYSE:AR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.25). Antero Resources had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 16.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. Antero Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 352.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Antero Resources Co. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 5,000 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total transaction of $200,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,861,188.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total value of $200,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,861,188.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider W Patrick Ash sold 36,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total value of $1,427,301.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 870,270 shares in the company, valued at $33,844,800.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,049,053 shares of company stock valued at $36,682,752. 5.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Antero Resources

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Antero Resources in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its position in Antero Resources by 63.5% in the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Antero Resources by 2,307.7% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Antero Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Antero Resources by 55.5% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.27% of the company’s stock.

About Antero Resources

(Get Rating)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.