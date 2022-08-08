Apollon Limassol Price Hits $1.33 on Top Exchanges (APL)

Apollon Limassol (APL) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. During the last seven days, Apollon Limassol has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Apollon Limassol has a total market cap of $439,515.27 and $182,968.00 worth of Apollon Limassol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Apollon Limassol coin can now be bought for about $1.33 or 0.00005575 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.70 or 0.00119887 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00022750 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001523 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $66.63 or 0.00278310 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00038640 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00009181 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000276 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000133 BTC.

About Apollon Limassol

Apollon Limassol uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 28th, 2018. Apollon Limassol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 329,307 coins. The official message board for Apollon Limassol is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined. Apollon Limassol’s official website is www.apollon.com.cy/en. Apollon Limassol’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency.

Buying and Selling Apollon Limassol

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollon Limassol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollon Limassol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Apollon Limassol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

