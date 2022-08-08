Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share.

Aptinyx Stock Up 4.9 %

Shares of APTX stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.51. 242,733 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,757. Aptinyx has a 12-month low of $0.36 and a 12-month high of $3.76. The stock has a market cap of $34.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 22.49, a current ratio of 22.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aptinyx

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTX. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Aptinyx by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 17,504 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptinyx during the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Aptinyx by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 140,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 16,774 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Aptinyx by 203.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 219,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 147,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Aptinyx by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,964,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,459,000 after buying an additional 152,943 shares in the last quarter. 55.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Aptinyx

Several research firms have recently issued reports on APTX. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Aptinyx from $8.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Aptinyx from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Aptinyx from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.50.

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. The company is developing NYX-2925, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II/b clinical trial for treating fibromyalgia.

Further Reading

