Ares Protocol (ARES) Market Capitalization Tops $705,480.34

Ares Protocol (ARES) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 7th. Ares Protocol has a market capitalization of $705,480.34 and $701,237.00 worth of Ares Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ares Protocol has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar. One Ares Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Ares Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 231,179,222 coins. Ares Protocol’s official Twitter account is @AresProtocols.

