Ares Protocol (ARES) Market Capitalization Tops $705,480.34

Ares Protocol (ARES) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 7th. Ares Protocol has a market capitalization of $705,480.34 and $701,237.00 worth of Ares Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ares Protocol has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar. One Ares Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004304 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $170.03 or 0.00731617 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001604 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002258 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00014522 BTC.
Ares Protocol Coin Profile
Ares Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 231,179,222 coins. Ares Protocol’s official Twitter account is @AresProtocols.
Ares Protocol Coin Trading
