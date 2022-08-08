argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fourteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $390.67.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of argenx from $404.00 to $428.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of argenx from $375.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of argenx from €390.00 ($402.06) to €430.00 ($443.30) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on argenx from $460.00 to $471.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on argenx from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th.

argenx stock opened at $367.85 on Monday. argenx has a 12 month low of $249.50 and a 12 month high of $387.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $353.35 and its 200-day moving average is $317.36.

argenx ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.36) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.07) by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $31.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.68 million. argenx had a negative return on equity of 49.45% and a negative net margin of 538.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.81) EPS. Research analysts predict that argenx will post -15.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in argenx in the 4th quarter worth about $276,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in argenx by 165.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in argenx by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in argenx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $350,000. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in argenx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,185,000. 58.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III clinical trials; bullous pemphigoid and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy in Phase II/III clinical trials; and ENHANZE SC in Pre-clinical study.

