Arianee Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1,269.00 (ARIA20)

Arianee (ARIA20) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. One Arianee coin can now be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00001498 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Arianee has a total market cap of $9.54 million and $1,269.00 worth of Arianee was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Arianee has traded up 7.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Arianee alerts:

Concordium (CCD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000074 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 26.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 187% higher against the dollar and now trades at $452.33 or 0.01893061 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004186 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001596 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002249 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00014828 BTC.

About Arianee

Arianee was first traded on May 16th, 2019. Arianee’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,653,505 coins. Arianee’s official Twitter account is @ArianeeProject. The Reddit community for Arianee is https://reddit.com/r/Arianee.

Arianee Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Arianee project is an independent, participative – organization whose mission is to build a global standard for the digital certification of valuable objects by promoting and supporting the adoption of the Arianee protocol. Arianee is building perpetual relationships between brands and owners, made of trust, respect and transparency. It believes in giving the power back to consumers. It believes in openness and decentralization. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arianee directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arianee should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arianee using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Arianee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arianee and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.