Ark Price Down 1.5% Over Last 7 Days (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 8th. Ark has a total market cap of $70.28 million and $2.78 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ark coin can now be purchased for $0.51 or 0.00002124 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ark has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00005268 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000033 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000054 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Theoscoin (THS) traded 30.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Ark Profile

Ark is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 161,278,856 coins and its circulating supply is 138,883,865 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ark is ark.io. The official message board for Ark is blog.ark.io. The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

