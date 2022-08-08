Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) Shares Up 13.3%

Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 13.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.89 and last traded at $1.88. 26,864 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 6,890,631 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.66.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.57.

Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exos Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Arrival by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 22,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,673 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arrival by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 16,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 5,210 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arrival in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arrival in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Arrival in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Arrival engages in the research and development, and design of commercial electric vehicles (EVs), EVs components, robotic manufacturing processes for EVs, and associated software in the United Kingdom, the United States, Russia, and internationally. Its products portfolio includes commercial EV vans, buses, and cars.

