Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) Shares Up 13.3%

Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 13.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.89 and last traded at $1.88. 26,864 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 6,890,631 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.66.
Arrival Stock Up 12.7 %
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.57.
Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Arrival
About Arrival
Arrival engages in the research and development, and design of commercial electric vehicles (EVs), EVs components, robotic manufacturing processes for EVs, and associated software in the United Kingdom, the United States, Russia, and internationally. Its products portfolio includes commercial EV vans, buses, and cars.
