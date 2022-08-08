Artivion (NYSE:AORT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.12), Fidelity Earnings reports. Artivion had a positive return on equity of 3.36% and a negative net margin of 5.55%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. Artivion updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Artivion Price Performance

Shares of AORT traded down $0.57 on Friday, reaching $21.19. 224,162 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,928. The firm has a market cap of $851.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.16 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a current ratio of 5.71. Artivion has a 12 month low of $15.44 and a 12 month high of $27.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.80.

Get Artivion alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Artivion from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th.

About Artivion

Artivion Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Artivion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artivion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.