Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Shares Gap Up to $24.62

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $24.62, but opened at $26.60. Asana shares last traded at $27.09, with a volume of 28,380 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ASAN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Asana from $40.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Asana to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Asana from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Asana from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Asana from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Asana has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.10.

Asana Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.55 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.02.

Insider Transactions at Asana

Asana ( NYSE:ASAN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $120.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.11 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 144.13% and a negative net margin of 77.31%. Asana’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Asana, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 3,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total transaction of $58,294.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 609,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,088,823.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 61.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Asana

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASAN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Asana by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 669,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,895,000 after buying an additional 10,894 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Asana during the fourth quarter valued at $888,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Asana by 48.1% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 8,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Asana during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Asana during the fourth quarter valued at $419,000. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

