Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Asure Software from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th.

Asure Software Price Performance

Asure Software stock opened at $5.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.77 million, a PE ratio of 47.00 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.19. Asure Software has a 52 week low of $5.14 and a 52 week high of $9.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Asure Software

Asure Software ( NASDAQ:ASUR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $24.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.60 million. Asure Software had a net margin of 2.20% and a negative return on equity of 0.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Asure Software will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,762,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,484,000 after buying an additional 571,201 shares during the last quarter. Invenire Partners LP acquired a new stake in Asure Software in the 4th quarter valued at $2,153,000. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Asure Software by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 2,554,153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,197,000 after buying an additional 236,468 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Asure Software in the 4th quarter valued at $1,210,000. Finally, Archon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Asure Software by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,354,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,607,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.47% of the company’s stock.

Asure Software Company Profile

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions the United States. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to build productive teams to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; Asure (human resource) HR, a cloud-based functionality that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service that enable employees to access information, pay history, and company documents; and Asure Time & Attendance that provides cost savings and return on investment gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

