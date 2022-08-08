ASX (OTCMKTS:ASXFY) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ASX (OTCMKTS:ASXFY – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
ASX Stock Performance
Shares of ASXFY stock opened at $59.22 on Monday. ASX has a fifty-two week low of $52.23 and a fifty-two week high of $69.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.01.
About ASX
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ASX (ASXFY)
- Is DoorDash Ready To Sprint Higher?
- Electric Vehicles Can Drive Alcoa Stock Higher
- Can Airbnb Still Thrive in a Recession?
- What to Expect from the Markets in a Recession
- ConocoPhillips Shares Advance On Strong Q2 Revenue
Receive News & Ratings for ASX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.