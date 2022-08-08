Atari Token (ATRI) Market Capitalization Tops $6.94 Million

Atari Token (ATRI) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. One Atari Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges. Atari Token has a total market cap of $6.94 million and $3,100.00 worth of Atari Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Atari Token has traded 9.4% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23,931.87 or 0.99975090 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004178 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004175 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003857 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004173 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002136 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.63 or 0.00132118 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00035722 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00068978 BTC.
Atari Token Coin Profile
ATRI is a coin. Its launch date was July 27th, 2020. Atari Token’s total supply is 1,975,082,183 coins and its circulating supply is 1,481,092,185 coins. Atari Token’s official website is www.atarichain.com. Atari Token’s official Twitter account is @atari.
Buying and Selling Atari Token
