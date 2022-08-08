Avalanche (AVAX) One Day Volume Hits $958.93 Million

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. One Avalanche coin can currently be purchased for $28.81 or 0.00120202 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Avalanche has a market cap of $8.20 billion and $958.93 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Avalanche has traded up 24.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00022807 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001517 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $65.46 or 0.00273083 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00038776 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00009215 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000274 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000133 BTC.

StoneDAO (SDT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

Avalanche (CRYPTO:AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 15th, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 404,229,626 coins and its circulating supply is 284,477,171 coins. Avalanche’s official website is info.avax.network/#about. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/Avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets. Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet). In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders. On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

