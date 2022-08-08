Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 187,774 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the previous session’s volume of 1,076,868 shares.The stock last traded at $92.10 and had previously closed at $95.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AVLR shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Avalara from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Avalara from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Avalara from $123.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Avalara from $135.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Avalara from $160.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.23.

Avalara Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.00 and a beta of 1.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

Avalara ( NYSE:AVLR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $204.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.07 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 9.62% and a negative net margin of 17.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 584,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,791,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,933,800. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Avalara during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Avalara by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Avalara by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avalara during the fourth quarter worth about $429,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Avalara in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,556,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

About Avalara

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

Featured Articles

