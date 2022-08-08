Avalara’s (AVLR) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AVLR. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Avalara from $135.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America lowered Avalara from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho cut their target price on Avalara from $160.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Avalara from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Avalara from $123.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Avalara currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.35.

Shares of Avalara stock traded down $3.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $91.90. 1,883,544 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,076,868. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.24 and a 200 day moving average of $88.52. Avalara has a fifty-two week low of $66.39 and a fifty-two week high of $191.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of -62.50 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Avalara ( NYSE:AVLR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.08. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 9.62% and a negative net margin of 17.04%. The business had revenue of $204.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Avalara will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.62, for a total transaction of $1,632,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 584,892 shares in the company, valued at $47,738,885.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,933,800 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVLR. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Avalara during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avalara by 86.8% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avalara by 2,475.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Avalara during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Avalara in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

