Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) Shares Acquired by Herold Advisors Inc.

Herold Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,834 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Avantis International Equity ETF worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVDE. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the last quarter.

Get Avantis International Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis International Equity ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVDE traded down $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $52.88. 2,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,660. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.78. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $48.21 and a 12-month high of $65.79.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.