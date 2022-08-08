Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.43-$1.49 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.50. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AVTR. Cowen decreased their target price on Avantor from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Avantor from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Raymond James lowered their price target on Avantor from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Avantor in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Avantor from $44.00 to $34.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $39.92.

Avantor Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:AVTR traded down $0.21 on Monday, reaching $28.34. The company had a trading volume of 244,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,084,632. Avantor has a twelve month low of $27.50 and a twelve month high of $44.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Insider Transactions at Avantor

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 8.27%. Avantor’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Avantor will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 39,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total transaction of $1,232,790.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,764 shares in the company, valued at $4,007,010.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 19,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total value of $612,985.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 96,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,031,157.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 39,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total value of $1,232,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,764 shares in the company, valued at $4,007,010.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avantor

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Avantor by 2,120.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 231,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,952,000 after purchasing an additional 221,160 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 14,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 137,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,655,000 after acquiring an additional 22,376 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,038,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 3,578 shares in the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

