AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) Issues Earnings Results

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 80.89% and a negative net margin of 45.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.48) EPS.
AVEO Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
AVEO Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.78. 615,915 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,013. The firm has a market cap of $268.25 million, a PE ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.98. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.06 and a twelve month high of $8.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a current ratio of 4.81.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.
About AVEO Pharmaceuticals
AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing medicines for cancer patients. It markets its lead candidate, FOTIVDA, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC); and tivozanib for the treatment of RCC, HCC, immunologically cold tumors, and CCA.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AVEO Pharmaceuticals (AVEO)
