AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) Issues Earnings Results

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 80.89% and a negative net margin of 45.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.48) EPS.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

AVEO Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.78. 615,915 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,013. The firm has a market cap of $268.25 million, a PE ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.98. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.06 and a twelve month high of $8.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a current ratio of 4.81.

Get AVEO Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AVEO Pharmaceuticals

About AVEO Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 5,154 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 97,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 8,194 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $61,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,501,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,392,000 after purchasing an additional 36,210 shares during the last quarter. 52.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing medicines for cancer patients. It markets its lead candidate, FOTIVDA, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC); and tivozanib for the treatment of RCC, HCC, immunologically cold tumors, and CCA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AVEO Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVEO Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.