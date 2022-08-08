AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 80.89% and a negative net margin of 45.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.48) earnings per share.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of AVEO traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.78. 615,915 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,013. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.98. The company has a market cap of $268.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 0.79. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.06 and a 1-year high of $8.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Separately, SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,501,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,392,000 after acquiring an additional 36,210 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 20.5% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 705,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,942,000 after purchasing an additional 119,986 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 97,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 8,194 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 5,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $277,000. 52.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing medicines for cancer patients. It markets its lead candidate, FOTIVDA, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC); and tivozanib for the treatment of RCC, HCC, immunologically cold tumors, and CCA.

