AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 80.89% and a negative net margin of 45.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.48) earnings per share.
AVEO Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of AVEO traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.78. 615,915 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,013. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.98. The company has a market cap of $268.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 0.79. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.06 and a 1-year high of $8.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.
Separately, SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.
AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing medicines for cancer patients. It markets its lead candidate, FOTIVDA, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC); and tivozanib for the treatment of RCC, HCC, immunologically cold tumors, and CCA.
