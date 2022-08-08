Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Posts Earnings Results

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $192.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.34 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 31.52% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS.

Axos Financial stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.45. 284,006 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 350,103. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.46. Axos Financial has a fifty-two week low of $34.11 and a fifty-two week high of $62.44.

In other news, Director Paul Grinberg sold 2,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.04, for a total value of $122,504.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,452,098.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 66.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Axos Financial by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Axos Financial by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Axos Financial by 96.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 3,308 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Axos Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $484,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AX shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $62.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $58.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Axos Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Axos Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through Banking Business and Securities Business segments. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

