Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Releases Earnings Results

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $192.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.34 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 31.52% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share.

Axos Financial Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Axos Financial stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 284,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,103. Axos Financial has a twelve month low of $34.11 and a twelve month high of $62.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.90 and a 200-day moving average of $43.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on AX shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $62.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Wedbush downgraded Axos Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Axos Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $58.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axos Financial

In other Axos Financial news, Director Paul Grinberg sold 2,985 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.04, for a total transaction of $122,504.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,452,098.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Axos Financial by 13.3% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Axos Financial by 16.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 96.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 3,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the first quarter valued at about $484,000. Institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through Banking Business and Securities Business segments. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

