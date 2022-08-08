AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.15-$0.17 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $39.00 million-$41.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $41.56 million.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on AXTI. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on AXT from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. B. Riley cut their price target on AXT from $9.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded AXT from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Northland Securities decreased their price target on AXT from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded AXT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AXT currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $10.50.

AXT Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ AXTI traded down $0.10 on Monday, hitting $8.67. The company had a trading volume of 17,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,143. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.39 million, a P/E ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 2.12. AXT has a 12-month low of $4.97 and a 12-month high of $10.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.57.

Insider Transactions at AXT

AXT ( NASDAQ:AXTI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. AXT had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 10.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AXT will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Gary L. Fischer sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 319,020 shares in the company, valued at $2,631,915. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Russell Christine sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $70,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,588.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gary L. Fischer sold 60,000 shares of AXT stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 319,020 shares in the company, valued at $2,631,915. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 107,500 shares of company stock valued at $933,100. Corporate insiders own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AXT

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AXTI. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in AXT by 132.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 169,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 96,314 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of AXT by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 718,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,046,000 after acquiring an additional 26,826 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of AXT by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 48,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 18,198 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of AXT by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 8,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of AXT by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,553 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.51% of the company’s stock.

About AXT

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

