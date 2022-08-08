Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 8th. Baby Doge Coin has a market capitalization of $162.35 million and approximately $3.83 million worth of Baby Doge Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Baby Doge Coin has traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Baby Doge Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Concordium (CCD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000074 BTC.
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 191.4% against the dollar and now trades at $443.45 or 0.01861319 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004198 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001596 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002245 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00014771 BTC.
About Baby Doge Coin
Baby Doge Coin’s official Twitter account is @babydogecoin.
