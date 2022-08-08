bAlpha (BALPHA) Price Hits $8.21

bAlpha (BALPHA) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. One bAlpha coin can currently be bought for $8.21 or 0.00034442 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, bAlpha has traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. bAlpha has a total market cap of $147,700.38 and $17.00 worth of bAlpha was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get bAlpha alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23,822.08 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004197 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004196 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003873 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004207 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002146 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.44 or 0.00131978 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.53 or 0.00035821 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00068890 BTC.

About bAlpha

bAlpha (CRYPTO:BALPHA) is a coin. It launched on March 4th, 2021. bAlpha’s total supply is 18,000 coins. bAlpha’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol.

Buying and Selling bAlpha

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol is a DeFi protocol and data marketplace to source commercially valuable data from professional data providers, tokenize *_it, and make it *_liquid. bALPHA unlocks access to the first collection of datasets. The datasets' descriptions and sample data are in the Data Room. bALPHA is the first data token of Big Data Protocol, and can be redeemed for access to the bALPHA collection. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bAlpha directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bAlpha should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase bAlpha using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for bAlpha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for bAlpha and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.