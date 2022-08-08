Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Acquires 45,720 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 218.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,720 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $8,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Republic Services by 116.8% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Republic Services by 123.6% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Republic Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 347 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total value of $46,848.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,171.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total transaction of $2,027,850.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 19,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,659,863.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total transaction of $46,848.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,171.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:RSG opened at $141.90 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $130.78 and a 200 day moving average of $129.56. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.57 and a 52 week high of $145.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.72.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.14. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is 42.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on RSG. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $139.00 price objective on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Republic Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.33.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

