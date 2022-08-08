Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $11.35 Million Stock Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lowered its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,097 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 6,987 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned 0.06% of Akamai Technologies worth $11,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,893,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $191,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 117,645 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $13,769,000 after buying an additional 26,393 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,992 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21,366 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Akamai Technologies

In related news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.22, for a total value of $1,190,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,573 shares in the company, valued at $3,101,601.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.22, for a total value of $1,190,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,101,601.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.68, for a total value of $488,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 19,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,926,738. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Akamai Technologies Trading Up 0.1 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NASDAQ AKAM opened at $96.28 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.71. The company has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.90 and a 12 month high of $123.25.

Several brokerages recently commented on AKAM. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Akamai Technologies from $118.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Cowen cut their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $186.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.91.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Recommended Stories

