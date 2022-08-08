Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $16.40 Million Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 88.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,205 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,931 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $16,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 159.6% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 440.0% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $192.33 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $44.63 billion, a PE ratio of -241.99 and a beta of 1.28. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.00 and a fifty-two week high of $298.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $175.99 and a 200-day moving average of $183.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 14.50% and a negative net margin of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $487.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 71,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total transaction of $11,827,154.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 958,309 shares in the company, valued at $158,456,393.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 71,528 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total transaction of $11,827,154.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 958,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,456,393.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,713 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.03, for a total value of $1,437,906.39. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,626,927.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,679 shares of company stock worth $15,154,848 over the last ninety days. 6.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on CRWD. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on CrowdStrike from $260.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on CrowdStrike from $270.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. DA Davidson dropped their price target on CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded CrowdStrike from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Twenty-six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $249.46.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.