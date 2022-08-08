Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $20.43 Million Stock Position in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CMDY)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CMDY – Get Rating) by 38.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 333,009 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,787 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned 5.41% of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF worth $20,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMDY. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF in the first quarter worth about $231,000. Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $295,000.

iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:CMDY opened at $57.13 on Monday. iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.39 and a fifty-two week high of $68.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.45.

