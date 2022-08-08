Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $5.86 Million Stock Position in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lowered its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 217,263 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 48,907 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics were worth $5,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,402,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,800,000 after purchasing an additional 44,606 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,402,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,856,000 after purchasing an additional 44,606 shares during the last quarter. ACT Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. ACT Capital Management LLC now owns 479,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,743,000 after purchasing an additional 24,100 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 354,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,122,000 after purchasing an additional 120,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 220,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,157,000 after purchasing an additional 61,523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup lowered shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $83.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arcturus Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.75.

ARCT stock opened at $22.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.77. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $11.70 and a one year high of $65.00.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.94) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by ($0.65). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 81.21% and a negative net margin of 1,282.62%. The company had revenue of $5.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.15) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the development of vaccines for infectious, and liver and respiratory rare diseases in the United States. The company's development programs comprise LUNAR-OTC development program for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency; and LUNAR-CF program for cystic fibrosis lung disease caused by mutations in cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene, as well as vaccine programs include LUNAR-COV19 and LUNAR-FLU.

