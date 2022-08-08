Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $7.42 Million Stock Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,011 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 451 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $7,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC increased its position in Align Technology by 200.0% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in Align Technology by 3,733.3% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Align Technology by 11,400.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in Align Technology during the first quarter worth $55,000. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $264.42 per share, for a total transaction of $264,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,809,799.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Align Technology Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Align Technology stock opened at $293.89 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $259.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $358.02. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $225.86 and a 12-month high of $737.45.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $969.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.05 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 15.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ALGN shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $440.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $438.00 to $402.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $722.00 to $418.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Align Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $361.67.

Align Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

Featured Articles

