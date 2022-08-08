Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Purchases 36,808 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 592,225 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 36,808 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $27,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter valued at $5,075,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Toll Brothers by 121.7% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 787 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Toll Brothers by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 173,779 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,580,000 after buying an additional 5,815 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Polianta Ltd purchased a new position in Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter valued at $945,000. 87.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Toll Brothers Price Performance

TOL opened at $48.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 5.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.39. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.19 and a 52-week high of $75.61.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The construction company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TOL shares. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $53.50 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $67.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.42.

About Toll Brothers

(Get Rating)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living.

Further Reading

