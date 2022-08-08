Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Raises Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 8,472.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,406 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,573 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $9,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy during the first quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on LNG. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Mizuho upped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $159.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $183.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Cowen increased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.18.

Cheniere Energy Trading Down 0.2 %

LNG opened at $146.44 on Monday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $82.15 and a one year high of $150.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.22 billion, a PE ratio of -15.87 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by ($0.84). Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 14.77% and a positive return on equity of 30.72%. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.30) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 165.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.27%.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

