Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 2,194 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lowered its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,194 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $13,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 90.7% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MMC opened at $165.60 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $155.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $142.80 and a one year high of $183.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.90.

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.03. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 31.24%. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 28th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is a boost from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 27th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

A number of analysts have commented on MMC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies to $185.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $198.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.00.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

