Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 25,883 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich decreased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,883 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $31,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $849,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,329,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,049,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 173,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,775,000 after buying an additional 48,669 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 6,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after buying an additional 1,781 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $417.23 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $364.03 and a 1-year high of $482.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $393.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $419.44.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

