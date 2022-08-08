Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Acquires Shares of 8,399 Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 8,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,483,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Ecolab by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ecolab by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Ecolab by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its position in Ecolab by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ecolab

In other Ecolab news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total value of $533,568.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,530 shares in the company, valued at $3,756,652.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ecolab news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total value of $503,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,396,063.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total value of $533,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,756,652.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of ECL stock traded up $0.48 on Monday, reaching $166.98. 4,885 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,394,794. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.82 and a 12-month high of $238.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $47.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $159.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.11.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.03. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ECL shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Ecolab to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $191.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America downgraded Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $193.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Ecolab from $200.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $191.00 target price on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.12.

About Ecolab

(Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

See Also

