Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Boosts Stock Position in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. raised its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) by 24.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,398 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,027 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $2,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 7.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 201,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,730,000 after buying an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 7.0% in the first quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 359,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,361,000 after buying an additional 23,677 shares during the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors boosted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 4,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 41.1% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 19,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after buying an additional 5,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 10.2% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

DSGX traded up $1.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $72.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,411. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.49. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 67.39 and a beta of 1.04. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.19 and a twelve month high of $91.39.

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Rating ) (TSE:DSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $116.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.97 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 20.57% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DSGX. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Stephens reduced their price target on The Descartes Systems Group to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $81.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. CIBC cut The Descartes Systems Group from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $89.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.38.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

