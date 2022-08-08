Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Cuts Holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lowered its stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 629,939 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 19,662 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal accounts for approximately 6.5% of Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $74,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 4th quarter valued at $606,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,856 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 4th quarter valued at $1,080,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 4th quarter valued at $16,099,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,896 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BMO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$159.00 to C$155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Europe upped their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$157.00 to C$160.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$155.00 to C$157.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.77.

Bank of Montreal Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BMO traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $99.72. 7,378 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 792,657. Bank of Montreal has a 1 year low of $90.44 and a 1 year high of $122.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $99.26 and a 200 day moving average of $108.18.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The bank reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.12. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The firm had revenue of $9.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.081 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 1st. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 30.06%.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.